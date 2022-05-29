UrduPoint.com

Japan's Komatsu Partially Restarts Supplies To Ukraine - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) Komatsu, a major producer of construction, mining and industrial machinery, has resumed supplies to some regions in Ukraine, the Japanese Nikkei Asia newspaper reported on Sunday.

"The machines were still running at the mines after the start of the fighting with Russia, and we restarted supplies of parts to distributors," Hiroyuki Ogawa, the president of the Japanese company, told Nikkei, specifying that "Komatsu parts are flowing only to regions deemed safe."

According to Hiroyuki Ogawa, supplies of parts for construction and mining equipment are still suspended for some of Ukraine's eastern regions that are under de facto Russian control.

Komatsu does not intend to withdraw from Russia, the company's president told Nikkei, specifying that while exports and production had been halted, Komatsu continues to provide replacement parts and services through its distributors in Russia.

After Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, over 600 international companies either suspended, scaled down or terminated their operations in Russia, including leading construction equipment producers.

