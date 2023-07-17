Open Menu

Japan's Mazda To Launch Production Of First EV-Only Model In 2027 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Mazda Motor Corporation, one of Japan's leading automakers, plans to start production of its first electric-vehicle-only model in 2027 in an effort to catch up with global trends, Japanese media reported on Monday.

President and CEO of the company Masahiro Moro told reporters that, starting 2028, the company is going to significantly expand the production of electric vehicles, as well as accelerate the development of high-quality control systems for electric cars in cooperation with Toyota, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Last month, Panasonic, a major Japanese electronics producer, said it could start supplying batteries for Mazda's electric vehicles. Panasonic's cylindrical lithium-ion batteries are expected to be produced at factories in Japan and North America.

In 2012, the automaker already used Panasonic's batteries in its electrified version of the Demio subcompact passenger car, also known as Mazda 2 in other markets. One hundred of electric vehicles of this model were produced as a pilot project.

