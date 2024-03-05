Open Menu

Japan's Riken Yamamoto Wins Pritzker Prize For Architecture: Statement

Published March 05, 2024

Japanese architect Riken Yamamoto was awarded the Pritzker prize for architecture on Tuesday, the organizers said in a statement, praising his "reassuring style"

Highlights of Yamamoto's work include Nagoya Zokei University in Japan completed in 2022, THE CIRCLE at Zurich Airport in Switzerland finished in 2020 and Tianjin library in China unveiled in 2012.

"The Pritzker Architecture Prize announces Riken Yamamoto, of Yokohama, Japan, as the 2024 Laureate of the Pritzker Architecture Prize, the award that is regarded internationally as architecture's highest honor," the prize-givers said in the statement.

The prize citation said that Yamamoto was selected "above all for reminding us that in architecture, as in democracy, spaces must be created by the resolve of the people."

