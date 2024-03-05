Japan's Riken Yamamoto Wins Pritzker Prize For Architecture: Statement
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 10:35 PM
Japanese architect Riken Yamamoto was awarded the Pritzker prize for architecture on Tuesday, the organizers said in a statement, praising his "reassuring style"
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Japanese architect Riken Yamamoto was awarded the Pritzker prize for architecture on Tuesday, the organizers said in a statement, praising his "reassuring style."
Highlights of Yamamoto's work include Nagoya Zokei University in Japan completed in 2022, THE CIRCLE at Zurich Airport in Switzerland finished in 2020 and Tianjin library in China unveiled in 2012.
"The Pritzker Architecture Prize announces Riken Yamamoto, of Yokohama, Japan, as the 2024 Laureate of the Pritzker Architecture Prize, the award that is regarded internationally as architecture's highest honor," the prize-givers said in the statement.
The prize citation said that Yamamoto was selected "above all for reminding us that in architecture, as in democracy, spaces must be created by the resolve of the people."
Recent Stories
Sustainable solution to public problems possible with establishment of good gove ..
Rs 39 mln distributed among 37 rain affected families
Crackdown against alms-seekers launched in ICT, nine arrested
Job Fair held at National University of Modern Languages (NUML)
IHC urged to initiate contempt of court proceedings against jail administration
IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea against PCB chairman
CM announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program
Tarar calls for political dialogue, cooperation
BBISE cancels papers of 10 students on involvement in unfair means
Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in Balochistan, KP, Punjab, nor ..
DC visits Drug Rehabilitation Center in Swabi
More Stories From World
-
China highly values relations with Nepal, ready to work with new govt: Mao Ning29 minutes ago
-
Gaza's starving children need a 'flood' of aid: UN29 minutes ago
-
Blinken asks Palestinian group to accept 'immediate ceasefire' with Israel23 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says destroyed another Russian warship in Black Sea9 minutes ago
-
Macron urges Ukraine's allies not to be 'cowards'9 minutes ago
-
US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: military3 hours ago
-
China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic, international professionals, tourists3 hours ago
-
First official event announced for Princess of Wales since surgery3 hours ago
-
EU proposes vast defence boost as Ukraine war drags on3 hours ago
-
China raises defense budget by 7.2% for 20243 hours ago
-
Macron heads to Prague for talks on arms for Ukraine3 hours ago
-
Using hearing aids may lower dementia risk for elders: research3 hours ago