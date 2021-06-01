J&J Says Court Ruling in Baby Powder Cancer Case Left Major Legal Issues Unresolved

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The decision of the US Supreme Court to reject the appeal of a $2.1 billion verdict in a baby powder cancer case against the American consumer products giant Johnson & Johnson has left important legal questions unresolved, the company said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, America's highest court rejected the company's appeal to reverse an unfavorable ruling over allegations that asbestos ” a known carcinogen ” in the company's talc powder products, including baby powder, caused ovarian cancer in women. The case was opened on behalf of Gail L. Ingham and 21 other women, all with ovarian cancer.

"The decision by the Court to not review the Ingham case leaves unresolved significant legal questions that state and Federal courts will continue to face on issues related to due process rights and personal jurisdiction," the company said.

The company stated that it continues to believe that their view of the law and the facts will ultimately prevail.

"The matters that were before the court are related to legal procedure, and not safety. Decades of independent scientific evaluations confirm Johnson's Baby Powder is safe, does not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer," it added.

Johnson & Johnson, which has long been considered one of the most trusted brands in America, has found itself in hot water in recent years after reports questioning the safety of its baby powder. The company is currently facing up to 25,000 lawsuits from consumers of the brand's baby powder who insist that asbestos, allegedly in the product, caused cancer. Though the company still disputes that the talc causes cancer, it stopped using talc in baby powder in the US and Canada since May last year, explaining it by the lack of demand "fuelled by misinformation around the safety of the product and a constant barrage of litigation advertising."