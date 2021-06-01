UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

J&J Says Court Ruling In Baby Powder Cancer Case Left Major Legal Issues Unresolved

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 11:20 PM

J&J Says Court Ruling in Baby Powder Cancer Case Left Major Legal Issues Unresolved

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The decision of the US Supreme Court to reject the appeal of a $2.1 billion verdict in a baby powder cancer case against the American consumer products giant Johnson & Johnson has left important legal questions unresolved, the company said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, America's highest court rejected the company's appeal to reverse an unfavorable ruling over allegations that asbestos ” a known carcinogen ” in the company's talc powder products, including baby powder, caused ovarian cancer in women. The case was opened on behalf of Gail L. Ingham and 21 other women, all with ovarian cancer.

"The decision by the Court to not review the Ingham case leaves unresolved significant legal questions that state and Federal courts will continue to face on issues related to due process rights and personal jurisdiction," the company said.

The company stated that it continues to believe that their view of the law and the facts will ultimately prevail.

"The matters that were before the court are related to legal procedure, and not safety. Decades of independent scientific evaluations confirm Johnson's Baby Powder is safe, does not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer," it added.

Johnson & Johnson, which has long been considered one of the most trusted brands in America, has found itself in hot water in recent years after reports questioning the safety of its baby powder. The company is currently facing up to 25,000 lawsuits from consumers of the brand's baby powder who insist that asbestos, allegedly in the product, caused cancer. Though the company still disputes that the talc causes cancer, it stopped using talc in baby powder in the US and Canada since May last year, explaining it by the lack of demand "fuelled by misinformation around the safety of the product and a constant barrage of litigation advertising."

Related Topics

Supreme Court Water Canada Company Ingham May Women Cancer All From Billion Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Electronic Security Centre launches new â€˜T ..

51 minutes ago

RTA launches maiden journey on Dubai Investment Pa ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah to dispatch trade mission to Russia

51 minutes ago

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

3 hours ago

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.