Johnson, Trump Agree to Make Bilateral Trade Deal By July 2020 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump have agreed to sign a bilateral trade deal by July 2020 amid uncertainty around London's withdrawal from the European Union, media reported, citing a government source.

In early September, US Vice President Mike Pence said that Trump was willing to begin negotiating a free trade agreement with the United Kingdom as soon as the UK was ready.

The two leaders were expected to hold negotiations on the trade deal on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Sun newspaper reported, adding that Trump and Johnson could announce their plans during this meeting.

The source said that Washington and London had the political will to complete the deal by July, as "the US election cycle starts soon afterwards."

Brexit has already been postponed several times amid the failure of London to internally negotiate the divorce terms and is now scheduled to take place on October 31. Johnson is currently confronted by a strong opposition at home over his overt determination to pull the United Kingdom out of the bloc by the deadline, even in the case of a no-deal scenario.