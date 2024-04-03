Kaiserslautern End Saarbruecken Run To Reach German Cup Final
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Saarbrücken, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Kaiserslautern became the first side from outside the Bundesliga to reach the German Cup final since 2011 on Tuesday, ending third-tier Saarbruecken's run with a 2-0 victory.
Hosts Saarbruecken were bidding to become the first third-division club to lift the trophy in the competition's history, but came up short after goalkeeper Tim Schreiber's costly error.
Saarbruecken had already knocked Bayern Munich, Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Moenchengladbach out of the cup, but came unstuck against fallen giants Kaiserslautern.
"That hurts so much," Saarbruecken coach Ruediger Ziehl told ARD.
"We didn't have to lose that game. We paid for one mistake."
The Bundesliga 2 team will face either Xabi Alonso's unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen or Fortuna Duesseldorf in the final in Berlin on May 25 as they bid to win the title for a third time.
The last second-tier club to reach the final was Duisburg 13 years ago, when they lost 5-0 to Schalke.
"We didn't allow them to counter against us. That's how Bayern Munich failed here, that's how Borussia Moenchengladbach failed here," said Kaiserslautern boss Friedhelm Funkel.
The best chance of a cagey first half saw Kai Brunker head narrowly wide for Saarbruecken shortly before the break.
But the visitors struck first eight minutes into the second period, as Marlon Ritter's near-post header from an Almamy Toure cross was allowed to bounce through his legs by Schreiber.
Saarbruecken's cup final dream was all but ended with 15 minutes to play as former Monaco full-back Toure turned goalscorer, climbing highest to nod Tymoteusz Puchacz's away-swinging free-kick into the bottom corner.
Brunker went close again for Saarbruecken late on, but they could not set up an exciting finish.
Recent Stories
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year
Man burnt to death by woman
Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube wells in Balochistan on solar ..
PTI attempts to politicize matter of judges' letter: Law Minister
Three wheelie doers arrested after their firing video goes viral
FWMC removes 39,200 tons waste from Faisalabad
More Stories From World
-
Tottenham held by West Ham, Everton hit back at Newcastle14 minutes ago
-
Portugal swears in fragile government7 hours ago
-
Biden, Xi clash but seek to manage tensions as US officials head to China7 hours ago
-
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 298 hours ago
-
Taylor Swift officially declared a billionaire by Forbes8 hours ago
-
Senegal's youngest president Faye vows systemic change, sovereignty8 hours ago
-
Russian strike on Ukrainian city Dnipro wounds 18: governor8 hours ago
-
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile9 hours ago
-
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter9 hours ago
-
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race9 hours ago
-
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 299 hours ago
-
Civil society, observers hope to witness south Sudan elections in December9 hours ago