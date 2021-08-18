UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Evacuates 42 People From Afghanistan, Including 16 Foreigners -Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 05:26 PM

A Kazakh air force plane evacuated 42 people, including 16 foreigners, from Afghanistan on Wednesday, the Kazakh Defense Ministry said

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) A Kazakh air force plane evacuated 42 people, including 16 foreigners, from Afghanistan on Wednesday, the Kazakh Defense Ministry said.

"Today at 17:00 pm [11:00 GMT], the military transport aircraft C-295 of Kazakh air force safely landed in Almaty with 42 passengers evacuated from Afghanistan," the ministry said, adding that 25 Kazakh citizens, 14 Kyrgyz citizens, one Russian and one Latvian were evacuated.

