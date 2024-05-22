Karmod launches container home project for homeless in Germany

Turkish building manufacturer Karmod has initiated a project in Germany to provide container homes for homeless individuals, the company said in a statement on Wednesday

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Turkish building manufacturer Karmod has initiated a project in Germany to provide container homes for homeless individuals, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The project in Fichtelberg, Bavaria, involves the completion and delivery of 15 ready-to-occupy homes.

Karmod Germany Coordinator Ahmet Tevfik Durmaz said this marks the third project aimed at housing the homeless in Germany within the past year, following similar initiatives in Detmold and Stuttgart.

“Our container homes offer significant convenience for urgently needed housing projects due to their quick setup feature,” Durmaz said.

“They are preferred in social projects for homeless citizens in Germany because of their long-lasting durability and high insulation performance,” he went on to say.

Durmaz added that the company produced 45 demountable container units at its facilities in Istanbul and transported them by road.

“Our teams assembled the units on-site using a combined system. Each home includes living areas as well as toilet and shower units. The project was completed in just 10 days and delivered ready for use,” he said.