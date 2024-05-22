Dr. Yousaf Zafar takes over as Vice President Pakistan Central Cotton Committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Eminent scientist Dr. Yousuf Zafar has been appointed as the Vice President of country’s ace cotton research body, Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), and the globally recognized luminary took over the charge of his new assignment here Wednesday with commitment to take Pakistan cotton quality and production to new highs.

Dr. Yousaf Zafar is a distinguished Pakistani scientist with over four decades of groundbreaking contributions to the field of agri-biotechnology research in Pakistan. He holds a Ph.D. in Bioscience from Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad, and an M.Phil in Molecular Biology from Hannover University in Germany, showcasing his dedication to academic excellence beyond borders, according to spokesman for Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan.

His illustrious career has spanned the globe, including notable roles at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Austria, where he served as the Minister (Technical) at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to IAEA Vienna from 2012 to 2014. In Pakistan, he has held prestigious senior positions, including Chairman of the Pakistan Agriculture Research Council, Islamabad, Director General of the Agri and Biotechnology Division at the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, and Project Director at the National Institute for Genomics and Advanced Biotechnology (NIGAB) in PARC Islamabad, in addition to his role as Director at NIBGE Faisalabad. Moreover, Dr. Yousuf Zafar has also served as a visiting professor at both NIBGE and NIGAB, solidifying his reputation as a mentor and thought leader in the scientific community.

His received the prestigious Best Scientist of the Year 2012 award from ICAC in Washington DC, USA, the Tamga Imtiaz was bestowed upon him by the Government of Pakistan in 2004, and the title of Best Scientist was awarded by the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission on May 28, 2000.

Dr. Zafar’s commitment to advancing scientific knowledge is exemplified by his active participation in over 50 international conferences, symposia, and courses, alongside an impressive body of work comprising over 200 research publications in national and international journals, including authored books.

Notably, he pioneered the development and registration of several cotton varieties at NIBGE in Faisalabad, marking a significant milestone with their first-ever registration in the USA. Furthermore, his groundbreaking work extends to the submission of 28 cases of genetically modified plants to NBC and EPA for approval, demonstrating his pivotal role in shaping the future of biotechnology.

Dr. Yousuf Zafar extended his heartfelt gratitude to the officers and staff of the PCCC and the Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) for their warm wishes and support. He emphasized the vital role of scientists in driving forth the nation's cotton production to new heights, emphasizing the imperative of enhancing both quantity and quality. He pledged unwavering support, assuring that all hurdles and obstacles encountered along this path would be diligently addressed.