Commissioner for increasing city’s tree cover

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood has stressed the need for increasing the city’s tree cover to address smog issue.

He was chairing a significant meeting regarding smog control here at his office on Wednesday. The commissioner emphasized the inverse relationship between smog and tree cover, highlighting the need to increase green areas of the city. To prevent the burning of crop residues, the decision to form vigilance committees was made.

The commissioner stated that fully active vigilance committees will be established at the village level, and strict action will be taken against those who set fire crop residues. Environmental officers, along with police personnel, will be involved in smog control efforts, with a senior police officer appointed as the focal person at the district level, he mentioned.

Chief Environment P&D Saba Asghar Ali and DG EPA (Environment Protection Department) Punjab briefed the Commissioner on the working and action plan for smog control. It was informed that all pyrolysis plants will be demolished as per court orders under the smog control plan.

The commissioner directed that brick kilns will be permitted only under anti-smog technology guidelines, maintaining zero tolerance for violations.

He also stated that a short-term and long-term policy will be implemented to take action against smoke-emitting vehicles. Every department will contribute to smog control interventions, emphasizing the need for proactive planning. Smog control is the top priority of the Punjab government, and a solid action plan must be in place, he added.

Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood highlighted that vehicle emissions should be checked before entering Lahore, and carbon emission reports should be prepared before any road and signal design changes. The commissioner emphasized that all administrations would take action against smog according to the environment department’s planning. Real-time data from independent air quality monitors will inform the action plan. He said that vehicles are a major cause of smog, and there will be zero tolerance regarding their fitness.

The meeting attended by Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, DG EPA Imran Hamid, Punjab Safe City Authority CEO Ahsan Younis, CTO Amara Athar, DG PHA Tahir Wattoo, Director Development Javed Rashid Chauhan, Chief Engineer TEPA Iqrar Hussain, CEO LWMC Babar Sahibdeen, and officials from P&D, LDA, Industries, Agriculture, and other departments.