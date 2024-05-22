Open Menu

Commissioner For Increasing City’s Tree Cover

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 06:42 PM

Commissioner for increasing city’s tree cover

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood has stressed the need for increasing the city’s tree cover to address smog issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood has stressed the need for increasing the city’s tree cover to address smog issue.

He was chairing a significant meeting regarding smog control here at his office on Wednesday. The commissioner emphasized the inverse relationship between smog and tree cover, highlighting the need to increase green areas of the city. To prevent the burning of crop residues, the decision to form vigilance committees was made.

The commissioner stated that fully active vigilance committees will be established at the village level, and strict action will be taken against those who set fire crop residues. Environmental officers, along with police personnel, will be involved in smog control efforts, with a senior police officer appointed as the focal person at the district level, he mentioned.

Chief Environment P&D Saba Asghar Ali and DG EPA (Environment Protection Department) Punjab briefed the Commissioner on the working and action plan for smog control. It was informed that all pyrolysis plants will be demolished as per court orders under the smog control plan.

The commissioner directed that brick kilns will be permitted only under anti-smog technology guidelines, maintaining zero tolerance for violations.

He also stated that a short-term and long-term policy will be implemented to take action against smoke-emitting vehicles. Every department will contribute to smog control interventions, emphasizing the need for proactive planning. Smog control is the top priority of the Punjab government, and a solid action plan must be in place, he added.

Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood highlighted that vehicle emissions should be checked before entering Lahore, and carbon emission reports should be prepared before any road and signal design changes. The commissioner emphasized that all administrations would take action against smog according to the environment department’s planning. Real-time data from independent air quality monitors will inform the action plan. He said that vehicles are a major cause of smog, and there will be zero tolerance regarding their fitness.

The meeting attended by Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, DG EPA Imran Hamid, Punjab Safe City Authority CEO Ahsan Younis, CTO Amara Athar, DG PHA Tahir Wattoo, Director Development Javed Rashid Chauhan, Chief Engineer TEPA Iqrar Hussain, CEO LWMC Babar Sahibdeen, and officials from P&D, LDA, Industries, Agriculture, and other departments.

Related Topics

Lahore Fire Police Technology Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Vehicles Road Vehicle Rashid All From Top Court

Recent Stories

World’s most expensive feather sold in New Zeala ..

World’s most expensive feather sold in New Zealand auction for $28,000

4 minutes ago
 CDA chairman directs increased water supply in den ..

CDA chairman directs increased water supply in densely populated areas

4 minutes ago
 Karmod launches container home project for homeles ..

Karmod launches container home project for homeless in Germany

4 minutes ago
 PU organizes ‘Entrepreneurship Gala 2024’

PU organizes ‘Entrepreneurship Gala 2024’

4 minutes ago
 EPI’s robust cold chain ensuring vaccines’ saf ..

EPI’s robust cold chain ensuring vaccines’ safety from impacts of sizzling h ..

9 minutes ago
 Summer camps became new trend, a nightmare for wor ..

Summer camps became new trend, a nightmare for working parents: report

9 minutes ago
Dr. Yousaf Zafar takes over as Vice President Paki ..

Dr. Yousaf Zafar takes over as Vice President Pakistan Central Cotton Committee

9 minutes ago
 PUC lauds int’l recognition of Palestine, calls ..

PUC lauds int’l recognition of Palestine, calls for global support

9 minutes ago
 Jordan says Palestine recognition 'important step ..

Jordan says Palestine recognition 'important step towards two-state solution'

26 minutes ago
 Govt focuses on establishment of Industrial Parks, ..

Govt focuses on establishment of Industrial Parks, SEZs

56 minutes ago
 Climate Change ministry initiates GLOF-III project ..

Climate Change ministry initiates GLOF-III project glacial water resources : Rom ..

26 minutes ago
 Three die in separate incidents in DI Khan

Three die in separate incidents in DI Khan

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan