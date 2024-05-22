PU organizes ‘Entrepreneurship Gala 2024’

Open Menu

Published May 22, 2024

Punjab University Faculty of Agricultural Sciences (FAS) on Wednesday organised ‘Entrepreneurship Gala 2024’ to promote entrepreneurial spirit among students

On this occasion, Member of National Assembly Shaista Parvez Malik, Former Federal Minister Abid Sher Ali, renowned poet Syed Salman Gillani, Chairman Ravi Urban Development Authority Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, former Minister of Health Dr Saeed Elahi, CEO of Raheem Store Rana Abdul Rafay, Dean Faculty of Agricultural Sciences Prof Dr Saleem Haider, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

In her address, Shaista Parvez Malik said, "We need to instill in our young generation the spirit of entrepreneurship so that they become job creators instead of becoming job seekers.

Abid Sher Ali visited the students’ stalls and appreciated their efforts. He said that PU is the best university in Pakistan and has always produced the best people in every field.

Dr Saleem Haider said that the best teachers in agricultural sciences are available to guide the students and this is why the subject of agricultural sciences has secured its place in the QS Ranking. He also appreciated the efforts of the organizers including Dr Bilal Chattha, Dr Shinawar Wasim Ali, Dr Muhammad Ali Klasra, Muhammad Arsalan Abbas and Muhammad Zubair Maqsood.

