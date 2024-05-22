Climate Change Ministry Initiates GLOF-III Project Glacial Water Resources : Romina
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) PM's Coordinator on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Romina Khurshid Alam Wednesday said that the Ministry would initiate GLOF-III project to protect the glacial water resources of Pakistan.
In a meeting with Chairman NDMA, Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik and it was agreed that National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and ministry of Climate Change would jointly jointly work on this project.
The both sides reiterated to closely collaborate to overcome heat waves, natural disasters and upcoming floods in the country. It was also decided to formulate a joint strategy to save the wildlife vulnerable species during the upcoming floods.
The Chairman NDMA and PM's Coordinator also thoroughly discussed the upcoming COP29 and it was agreed that the both sides would closely collaborate on preparing of reports, documentaries, recommendations for upcoming United Nations global summit being held in Baku at the end of this year.
PM's Coordinator also apprised the highest acknowledgment of COP29 president & minister of ecology and natural resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev about Pakistan's cooperation, commitment and technical support for the COP29.
The PM's coordinator also agreed with the proposal of chairman NDMA to set up a joint project bank by NDMA and MoCC for long term sustainable development projects and to avoid the duplication of efforts.
