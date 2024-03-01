Kenya, Haiti Sign 'reciprocal' Agreement On Police Deployment: Ruto
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Kenya and Haiti signed a "reciprocal" agreement on Friday to deploy police from the East African country to lead a UN-backed law and order mission in the gang-plagued Caribbean nation, Kenyan President William Ruto said.
Ruto said he and Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry had "discussed the next steps to enable the fast-tracking of the deployment", but it was not immediately clear whether the agreement would counter a court ruling in January that branded the deployment "illegal".
Kenya had previously said that it was ready to provide up to 1,000 personnel, an offer welcomed by the United States and other nations that had ruled out putting their own forces on the ground.
But a Nairobi court said the decision was unconstitutional, in part because the two countries had not signed a reciprocal agreement on the issue.
On Friday, Ruto said he and Henry had "witnessed the signing" of a reciprocal agreement in Kenya's capital Nairobi.
"I take this opportunity to reiterate Kenya's commitment to contribute to the success of this multi-national mission.
We believe this is a historic duty because peace in Haiti is good for the world as a whole," Ruto said in a statement.
The UN Security Council approved the mission in early October but concerns in Kenya over Nairobi's involvement prompted a court challenge.
The ruling threw into doubt the future of a multinational force long sought by Haiti's government, which has pleaded for international help to confront violence that has left nearly 5,000 dead.
Opposition politician Ekuru Aukot, who had filed the petition against the deployment, told AFP on Friday that he would lodge a case "for contempt of court".
"We will question the validity of this secretive agreement," he said.
Haiti, the Western hemisphere's poorest nation, has been in turmoil for years, with armed gangs taking over parts of the country and unleashing brutal violence, leaving the economy and public health system in tatters.
Recent Stories
PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq sworn in as Speaker National Assembly
ECP issues schedule for presidential election
IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah
Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly
Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
More Stories From World
-
S. Korea police raid medical association office over walkout14 minutes ago
-
Thousands gather for Navalny funeral as Kremlin warns against protests43 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia's date exports surge 14% in 2023, reach SAR1.462 Billion43 minutes ago
-
Iron ore futures close lower54 minutes ago
-
Jeddah Middle Corniche closed 10 days for maintenance54 minutes ago
-
Rihanna, Zuckerberg in India for party thrown by Asia's richest man1 hour ago
-
FIFA launches new tool to track qualifying race to 2025 Mundial de Clubes1 hour ago
-
Hundreds arrive for Navalny funeral despite Kremlin warning1 hour ago
-
Shanghai's Lujiazui adds 5 global asset management institutions1 hour ago
-
Across China: China's growing performance market boosts tourism, consumption1 hour ago
-
Thailand plans to boost main airport capacity1 hour ago
-
Australia take charge of first Test after New Zealand collapse2 hours ago