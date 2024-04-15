Key Stops Of 2024 Paris Olympics Torch Relay In Greece
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The sacred flame for the Paris 2024 Olympics, to be lit Tuesday in Olympia, birthplace of the ancient Games, will journey to the four corners of Greece before heading to France on April 27.
The stopovers will feature some of the country's top travel destinations.
The first two days of the Olympic torch relay will be in the southern Peloponnese peninsula, showcasing Venetian-era castles in Methoni and Koroni, the ancient citadel of Mycenae, Sparta and the picturesque town of Nafplio in addition to Olympia itself.
On April 18, the flame will travel to the tiny island of Kastellorizo near Turkey, and then traverse the island of Crete.
The following day, it will fly to the popular tourist island of Santorini -- home to some of the world's most stunning sunsets -- and other Aegean islands and then to Athens, where it will spend the night at the Acropolis.
On April 20, the torch will pass through the Olympic Stadium in Athens before travelling to Delphi, site of Greek antiquity's most famous oracle.
The next day it will begin a four-day tour of central and northern Greece, taking in the cities of Volos, Larissa, Thessaloniki and Ioannina, the soaring rock pillars of Meteora and the key archaeological site of Vergina before flying to the island of Corfu.
On April 25, the flame will move southward to the cities of Patras and Corinth before returning to the greater Athens area for its final day on Greek soil.
It will be handed over to Paris 2024 organisers in a ceremony at the all-marble Panathenaic Stadium, site of the first modern Olympic Games of 1896, on April 26.
Legendary singer Nana Mouskouri, 89, has been invited to perform at the ceremony.
On April 27, the flame will begin its journey to France on board the 19th-century three-masted barque Belem, which was launched just weeks after the Athens 1896 Games.
A French historical monument, the Belem carried out trade journeys to Brazil, Guyana and the West Indies for nearly two decades.
France's last surviving three-mast steel-hulled boat, it is expected to arrive in Marseille on May 8.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From World
-
Nepalis demand safeguards a decade after deadly Everest disaster6 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated6 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table6 minutes ago
-
Tokyo shares fall after Iran attack on Israel6 minutes ago
-
France hosts Sudan conference a year into 'forgotten' war6 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table6 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated6 hours ago
-
Middle East, world cannot 'afford more war': UN chief6 hours ago
-
Vinales makes MotoGP history the hard way in Grand Prix of the Americas6 hours ago
-
Roma's Ndicka 'feeling better' after on-pitch collapse at Udinese6 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated6 hours ago
-
Vos wins women's Amstel Gold after Wiebes' 'stupid mistake' in early celebration7 hours ago