Kiev, Budapest to Sign Agreement on Mutual Recognition of COVID-19 Certificates - Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Ukraine and Hungary will mutually recognize their coronavirus vaccination certificates, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday after a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto.

The Ukrainian Health Ministry announced plans to introduce coronavirus passes from July 1. The documents will include data on vaccination, PCR tests, or recovery from the disease.

"At the meeting in Bratislava, Peter Szijjarto and I agreed to continue the dialogue on education and minorities based on compliance with Ukrainian legislation. We also agreed to conclude a deal on mutual recognition of vaccination certificates so that our citizens can travel safely," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

He also noted that Szijjarto agreed to visit Donbas after Hungary begins its presidency in the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe later this month.

Ukrainian-Hungarian relations deteriorated over Kiev's education law, which came into force on September 28, 2017, and was going to be introduced in stages by the end of 2020. The legislation restricted the freedom of national minority children, including Russian and Hungarian, to study in their native languages.

Several countries, including Hungary, Russia, and Romania, said that the law violates the rights of national minorities in Ukraine. Hungary has retaliated against the Ukrainian education law by blocking Kiev's attempts to foster a closer relationship with the European Union and NATO.