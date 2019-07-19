UrduPoint.com
Kiev Court Extends Journalist Vyshinsky's Arrest Until September 19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 06:45 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) A Kiev court on Friday refused to soften the measure of restraint for the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal, Kirill Vyshinsky, and left him in custody until September 19.

Vyshinsky's lawyers have asked the court to release him from custody on personal guarantees.

"The panel of judges does not find grounds for satisfying the petition of the defense lawyer Domansky to replace the preventive measure in the form of detention with release from custody on personal obligation," the presiding judge said.

Meanwhile, the court satisfied the prosecution's request and extended Vyshinsky's arrest for 60 days. He has already been held in Ukrainian custody for over a year.

