Kiev Fulfills 15 Of 31 Council Of Europe's Anti-Corruption Recommendations - Organization

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2023 | 10:22 PM

Ukraine has implemented in a "satisfactory manner" 15 of the 31 recommendations given by the Council of Europe on combating corruption, with seven more remaining not implemented at all, according to a report by the Council of Europe's Group of States against Corruption (GRECO)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Ukraine has implemented in a "satisfactory manner" 15 of the 31 recommendations given by the Council of Europe on combating corruption, with seven more remaining not implemented at all, according to a report by the Council of Europe's Group of States against Corruption (GRECO).

"GRECO concludes that Ukraine has implemented satisfactorily or dealt with in a satisfactory manner fifteen out of the thirty-one recommendations contained in the Fourth Round Evaluation Report. Of the remaining recommendations, nine have been partly implemented and seven have not been implemented," the group said in the report.

GRECO said that it welcomed the progress reported by the Ukrainian government on a number of anti-corruption measures, adding that the country's current level of compliance with the recommendations was no longer "globally unsatisfactory," which was stated in the previous report.

At the same time, the group requested Ukrainian authorities to provide a report on the action taken to implement "the outstanding recommendations" by March 31, 2024.

The recommendations that remain not implemented by Kiev include the establishment of the criteria or the evaluations of judges, the introduction of rules on how members of the parliament should engage with lobbyists, a "more precise" definition of disciplinary offenses relating to judges' conduct, extension of the range of disciplinary sanctions, among other things, according to the report.

GRECO comprises 50 member states, including 48 European countries, Kazakhstan and the United States.

