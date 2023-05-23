UrduPoint.com

Kiev Loses Nearly 400 Military In Donetsk Direction In Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Kiev Loses Nearly 400 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 375 military and 13 pieces of military equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"In the Donetsk direction ...

up to 375 Ukrainian military, two tanks, five armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, a D-30 howitzer, as well as a US-made radar counter-battery station AN/TPQ-50 were destroyed over the past day," the ministry said in a statement.

In the Kupyansk direction, Kiev have lost up to 110 military over the given period, the ministry said, adding that actions of 2 sabotage and reconnaissance groups were suppressed.

