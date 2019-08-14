Kiev Says Zelenskyy-Netanyahu Talks Slated for August 19 in Ukraine

(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold talks on August 19 in Kiev, Zelenskyy's press service said on Wednesday.

Netanyahu is scheduled to visit Ukraine from August 18-20.

"On August 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of [Netanyahu's] visit to Ukraine," the press office said, adding that the two leaders will also attend a commemoration ceremony at Babi Yar.

Babi Yar is a place in northern Kiev where the Nazis and their local collaborators massacred several hundred thousand people ” mostly Jews, Gypsies, Kiev Karaites and Soviet war prisoners ” in September 1941.

Three years ago, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin visited Ukraine and angered local politicians by recalling the crimes of Ukrainian nationalists during World War II while addressing parliament.

In January, then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko made a trip to Israel during which the two countries signed a free trade agreement. In July, Netanyahu called Israeli-Ukrainian relations strong and friendly after receiving a delegation of Ukrainian lawmakers in Jerusalem.