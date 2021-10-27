(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Kiev is dismayed at the conclusions of the German economy ministry saying that the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline poses no threats to gas supplies to EU countries, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the German ministry announced that it has completed the analysis of supplies safety as part of the certification procedure and submitted it to the German Federal Network Agency. The ministry established that certification will not jeopardize the safety of gas supplies to Germany and the EU. Ukraine's Naftogaz said the official conclusion was provided without discussing the matter with Kiev.

"We are upset, Naftogaz has already voiced its position on the matter. We will convey our position to German partners and ask and work with them to ensure that decisions on Nord Stream 2 are not made in a hurry, without careful analysis and study," Kuleba told a briefing.

Kiev will continue efforts to resist the commissioning of the gas pipeline, the minister added.

Ukraine, which currently has a gas transit agreement with Russia, has been a vocal opponent of the pipeline, fearing revenue losses after its commissioning, and claims that the pipeline threatens the energy security of Ukraine and Europe. Moscow, however, has repeatedly said that it would continue relying on Ukraine's transport capacities to pump gas to Europe in the coming years despite building additional pipelines.

Last month, Russian gas giant Gazprom announced that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was completed.