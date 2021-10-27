UrduPoint.com

Kiev Upset By Berlin's Conclusion On Safety Of Nord Stream 2 Gas Supplies To Europe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 02:50 PM

Kiev Upset by Berlin's Conclusion on Safety of Nord Stream 2 Gas Supplies to Europe

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Kiev is dismayed at the conclusions of the German economy ministry saying that the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline poses no threats to gas supplies to EU countries, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the German ministry announced that it has completed the analysis of supplies safety as part of the certification procedure and submitted it to the German Federal Network Agency. The ministry established that certification will not jeopardize the safety of gas supplies to Germany and the EU. Ukraine's Naftogaz said the official conclusion was provided without discussing the matter with Kiev.

"We are upset, Naftogaz has already voiced its position on the matter. We will convey our position to German partners and ask and work with them to ensure that decisions on Nord Stream 2 are not made in a hurry, without careful analysis and study," Kuleba told a briefing.

Kiev will continue efforts to resist the commissioning of the gas pipeline, the minister added.

Ukraine, which currently has a gas transit agreement with Russia, has been a vocal opponent of the pipeline, fearing revenue losses after its commissioning, and claims that the pipeline threatens the energy security of Ukraine and Europe. Moscow, however, has repeatedly said that it would continue relying on Ukraine's transport capacities to pump gas to Europe in the coming years despite building additional pipelines.

Last month, Russian gas giant Gazprom announced that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was completed.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe German Germany Nord Kiev Gas Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE leverages cloud seeding to tackle water scarci ..

UAE leverages cloud seeding to tackle water scarcity locally, regionally and glo ..

10 minutes ago
 Are Ranbir, Alia Bhatt getting married this year i ..

Are Ranbir, Alia Bhatt getting married this year in December ?

11 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 20 England Vs. Bangladesh ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 20 England Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

22 minutes ago
 Mohammad Hafeez thanks Sania Mirza for birthday ca ..

Mohammad Hafeez thanks Sania Mirza for birthday cake on his wife's birthday

23 minutes ago
 Unknown assailants shot four policemen dead in Lak ..

Unknown assailants shot four policemen dead in Lakki Marwat

35 minutes ago
 UAE Golden Jubilee Committee launches ‘Imagining ..

UAE Golden Jubilee Committee launches ‘Imagining Your Future’ initiative

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.