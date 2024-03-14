Open Menu

King Abdul Aziz Port In Dammam Continues Breaking Records By Handling 235,820 TEUs

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 01:20 PM

King Abdul Aziz port in Dammam continues breaking records by handling 235,820 TEUs

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) In February 2024, King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam achieved a new record, handling 235,820 TEUs, a 25.41% increase over the throughput of 166,956 TEUs in February 2023.

The figure marks the highest monthly handling in the history of the port, and is proof of the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) efforts to develop the port, which contributed to enhancing its productivity, and improving its operational efficiency and its operational and logistical capabilities.

The port handled 142,673 TEUs of incoming containers, which represents a remarkable 48.95% rise in capacity compared to 95,787 TEUs in the same period of 2023, while figures for outgoing containers increased by 24.

67%, to reach 86,250 TEUs, compared to 69,184 in the same period last year.

Ship traffic increased by 247.46%, to reach 6,897 ships, compared to 1,985 ships in 2023. This achievement attests to the operational and logistical capabilities of King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam, which has 43 fully serviced and equipped berths, with a capacity of up to 105 million tons of goods and TEUs, in addition to specialized stations, advanced equipment, and modern machinery enabling it to handle various types of cargo, in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS), which works to solidify the Kingdom’s standing as a global logistics hub bridging three continents.

