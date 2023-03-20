King Grass emerging as super food for animals, land fertility in Gwadar

"King Grass" pioneered by Chinese Technology is emerging as super food for animals with impactful features of cash crop and land fertility in Gwadar as well as Pakistan

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :"King Grass" pioneered by Chinese Technology is emerging as super food for animals with impactful features of cash crop and land fertility in Gwadar as well as Pakistan.

After the successful growth of King Grass in the length and breadth of the Free Zone area of Gwadar Port, local enterprises are motivated to seek the assistance of Chinese JUNCAO technology to grow King Grass to boost their business profitability.

As per the pilot project, King Grass also known as magic grass was grown and used to raise livestock in a cattle farm established in Gwadar Port more than two years ago.

Throughout the time span, 80 per cent of proceeds had been utilized as food for all breeds of goats. Not only do animals turn fattened but also stay fit without suffering from any lethal disease, Free Zone officials said.

Goats, he said, love to eat King Grass with zeal due to its lush green color, palatability, fragrance, inbuilt properties and quality, CEN reported on Monday.

Giant King Grass provides many of the nutrition requirements for cattle. It has fibre, protein and good energy content. Giant King Grass can replace expensive feeds in the ration and therefore reduce feeding costs while maintaining good nutrition, he mentioned.

Pakistan Farmer Association President Mian Mansha Syed said it is a particular breed of grass discovered by Chinese scientists which is an economical and environment-friendly substitute for timber.

So far, more than 500 counties across China have participated in planting Juncao King Grass. The grass significantly lowered farming costs, and reduced annual tree clearing by 20 million cubic meters in the country, he added.

Gwadar area, by virtue of its arid climate, land degradation, saline or alkali soil and various other ecological challenges, was a litmus test for King Grass.

Gwadar Port Operator initiated a King Grass project with the assistance of the Chinese Embassy and experts from Chinese Universities. In the early stage of 2020, King Grass was planted on 5 acres of land in Gwadar Port. results eventually proved that it is survivable and commercially feasible. Its yield is 120,000 per acre, according to official documents.

In order to let King Grass proliferate in other parts of Balochistan and Sindh, COPHC officials said, seeds were donated to farmers and companies in the Dasht area near Milini dam as well as Karachi. The activity generated tremendous outcomes and farmer companies are in a mood to grow it further to be beneficiaries of the advantages of King Grass, he added.

Pak-Green NGO director Muhammad Fakhar said that Gwadar port's King Grass is a strong footprint of Chinese public good initiatives that aim to empower people to stamp out poverty, earn better and boost afforestation.

In China, he said, King Grass has made milestone achievements in uprooting poverty. Thousands of people grew King Grass and used its stock for raising their animals in their cattle farms. Owing to King Grass's low-cost growth and more than 20 years of survivability, Chinese farmers' income multiplied with minimum hassles as compared to other crops, he added.

King Grass Technology has been expanded in 106 countries. It was listed as a priority cooperation project between China and developing countries by UNDP.

In the mid-1980s, when Xi Jinping started working in Fujian as a local government official, he spent considerable energy on rural development and poverty alleviation in the province.