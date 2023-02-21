Kosovo rebel says war crimes 'fabricated' as trial opens

A former Kosovo rebel commander has pleaded not guilty to war crimes, calling the charges "fabricated" as his trial opened on Tuesday for alleged abuses and murder in 1999 during Pristina's independence struggle

Prosecutors say Pjeter Shala, 59, also known as "Commander Wolf", was a local military leader in western Kosovo during the tiny country's 1998-99 independence conflict when separatist KLA rebels fought forces loyal to then Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic.

Shala faces four war crimes charges -- torture, arbitrary detention and cruel treatment of at least 18 civilian detainees accused of working as spies or collaborating with opposing Serb forces in mid-1999, as well as one charge of murder.

"I don't accept anything.

It's fabricated, all fabricated," Shala said after presiding judge Mappie Veldt-Foglia asked him to enter a plea.

"Fully not guilty," added Shala, who was wearing a black suit, white shirt and purple tie.

Prosecutors say Shala was part of a "small group of KLA soldiers" who severely mistreated detainees at a metal factory serving as a KLA headquarters in Kukes, northeastern Albania.

"The detainees were subjected to severe and repeated abuse, torture, and in one case murder," said Alex Whiting, chief prosecutor in the case.

Shala "participated in repeated and severe beatings... including using iron bars and sharp objects," he said.

"As a result, victims were covered in blood, suffered broken bones and were unable to walk," Whiting told the judges.