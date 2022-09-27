UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Concerned About Emergency At Nord Stream Pipelines, Calls It Unprecedented

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Kremlin Concerned About Emergency at Nord Stream Pipelines, Calls It Unprecedented

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Moscow is extremely concerned about the emergency situation at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which is unprecedented and needs a prompt investigation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Nord Stream AG told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The incident occurred in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, the operator also said that a pressure drop had been registered on both strings of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

"Indeed, the pressure has dropped significantly, and this is indeed an unprecedented situation that requires urgent investigation. We are extremely concerned about this news," Peskov told reporters, calling reports on the emergency situation "very disturbing."

When asked about the possibility of sabotage at the pipelines that led to the emergency, the official said that nothing can be excluded at this point.

The situation with the Nord Stream affects energy security of the entire continent, he added.

