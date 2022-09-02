UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Scholz's Statement About Dialogue: Talks Way Out Of Difficult Situation

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin on Scholz's Statement About Dialogue: Talks Way Out of Difficult Situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Negotiations are the only way out of difficult situations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, when commenting on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's statement about necessity of conducting a dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"President Putin has repeatedly spoken about our readiness to discuss the most complex and controversial issues. This can and should be the only way out of difficult situations," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman mentioned that a phone conversation between Putin and Scholz is not on the agenda in the near future.

Related Topics

Russia German Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global ..

UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global Clinical Practice Standards a ..

57 minutes ago
 Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more ..

Emirates to introduce Premium Economy to five more cities with newly retrofitted ..

60 minutes ago
 Nestlé Pakistan Donates Recycled Classroom Furnit ..

Nestlé Pakistan Donates Recycled Classroom Furniture

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues it's upward trajectory against US ..

Rupee continues it's upward trajectory against US dollar

2 hours ago
 IMF releases report on Pakistan

IMF releases report on Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Hamza arrives in Lahore after visiting London

Hamza arrives in Lahore after visiting London

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.