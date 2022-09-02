MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Negotiations are the only way out of difficult situations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, when commenting on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's statement about necessity of conducting a dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"President Putin has repeatedly spoken about our readiness to discuss the most complex and controversial issues. This can and should be the only way out of difficult situations," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman mentioned that a phone conversation between Putin and Scholz is not on the agenda in the near future.