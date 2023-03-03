Kremlin Says No Decisions Made Yet on Introducing Martial Law in Border Area With Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) No decisions have been made yet regarding the introduction of martial law in Russia's border area with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Following the terrorist attack in Russia's Bryansk region on Thursday, the head of Russia's Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, proposed to introduce martial law in some Russian regions with a maximum level of response instead of the currently established average.

"This is the prerogative of Russian President (Vladimir Putin). Therefore, no decisions have been made now," Peskov told reporters.