Kremlin Says 'very Tense' Situation In Flooded Regions
Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) The Kremlin on Wednesday said the situation in Russian areas hit by massive floods was "very tense", warning that water levels were still rising and could affect more regions.
Whole villages and cities in Russia's southern Urals and western Siberia have been engulfed by overflowing rivers, with the Orenburg region the worst affected.
"The situation is very, very tense," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"The water is continuing to rise. Large (amounts of) water are coming to new regions."
He said that President Vladimir Putin was not intending to visit the flood zone, where thousands have been evacuated.
"At the moment, there are no such (plans)," Peskov said.
He said the Russian leader is "getting information and coordinated the work of all branches of authorities".
Russia and neighbouring Kazakhstan have been battling the floods for days.
The Ural river in the Orenburg region began to flood the main city, Orenburg, on Wednesday. The hub has a population of 550,000.
The river had already almost entirely flooded the city of Orsk.
Recent Stories
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election
More Stories From World
-
South Korea opposition increases majority in election: exit polls23 minutes ago
-
US announces tough tap water standards for 'forever chemicals'1 hour ago
-
Rescuers seek 4 missing after deadly Italy plant blast1 hour ago
-
Too busy for politics? S. Korea's young voters on what motivates them2 hours ago
-
China says 'highly concerned' over EU probe into wind turbine suppliers2 hours ago
-
China calls for efforts to promote Colombia's national development3 hours ago
-
China calls for efforts to promote Colombia's national development3 hours ago
-
New Zealand report highlights natural assets' role to people, economy3 hours ago
-
Rising int'l cruise ship visits show signs of tourism revival3 hours ago
-
China's auto sales up 10.6 pct in Q13 hours ago
-
Vietnam's livestock export turnover increases 4.8 pct in Q13 hours ago
-
China to launch construction, expansion projects of major cultural facilities3 hours ago