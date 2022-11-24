UrduPoint.com

KSrelief Hands Over 250 Tons Of Dates To WFP In Guinea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2022 | 07:44 PM

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) team on Tuesday handed over 250 tons of dates to the World Food Program (WFP) in Guinea in the presence of Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Guinea and Sierra Leone Dr. Hussein bin Nasser Al-Dakhil Allah, Guinean Minister of Pre-University Education and Literacy Guillaume Hawing, deputy director of WFP in Guinea and a KSrelief team

This humanitarian and relief assistance is part of efforts by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, to support food security for affected and needy categories around the world.

More Stories From World

