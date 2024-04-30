KSrelief starts volunteer training in advanced first aid project in Indonesia

(@FahadShabbir)

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) started on April 27 the volunteer training in advanced first aid project in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The KSrelief volunteer team has already trained 50 individuals in advanced first aid.

The project, which runs until May 3, is part of the humanitarian projects implemented by Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief, to assist people worldwide.