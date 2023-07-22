Kyiv drone strikes Crimea munitions depot as attacks escalate

A Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea Saturday blew up an ammunition depot, sparking evacuations on the Moscow-annexed peninsula and halting rail traffic, just five days after drones damaged Russia's symbolic bridge across the Kerch Strait

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :A Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea Saturday blew up an ammunition depot, sparking evacuations on the Moscow-annexed peninsula and halting rail traffic, just five days after drones damaged Russia's symbolic bridge across the Kerch Strait.

Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, has been targeted by Kyiv throughout Moscow's 17-month long Ukraine offensive but has come under more intense, increased attacks in recent weeks.

In a counteroffensive launched to retake lands lost to Moscow, Kyiv has increasingly made clear -- despite some Western unease -- that it aims to also take back the Black Sea peninsula.

"The goal is to return Crimea," Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said, according to a transcript published by his office Saturday of a speech addressing the Aspen Security Forum Friday.

He said Kyiv considers the Crimea bridge -- opened by Russian leader Vladimir Putin in 2018 -- as an "enemy object" and wants it to be "neutralised".

Less than 24 hours later, the Moscow-installed head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said an "enemy" drone had detonated an ammunition depot.

"As a result of an attack by an enemy drone on the Krasnogvardeisky district, an ammunition depot detonated," Aksyonov said on Telegram, referring to an area that lies inland at the centre of Crimea.

He ordered the evacuation of people living within five kilometres of the zone.

Aksyonov reported no casualties and claimed there was little damage, but unverified videos on social media showed billowing smoke rising into the air.

He also said rail traffic will be stopped on the peninsula: "To minimise risks, it was also decided to halt rail traffic on Crimean railways." Road traffic across the Crimea bridge -- one of the few ways to get out of Crimea as flights have been cancelled during the conflict -- only resumed Saturday after a Ukrainian attack damaged the bridge Tuesday, killing two people.

The attacks came a day before Putin was due to meet his closest ally -- Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko -- for the first time since the latter helped end a dramatic mutiny by Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group.

The pair are due to meet in Putin's home city of Saint Petersburg.