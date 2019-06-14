Kyrgyz President Proposes Creating SCO Body to Tackle Economic Crimes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kyrgyzstan has suggested establishing a body within the the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) that would be responsible for fighting economic crimes in member states, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov said on Friday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Kyrgyzstan has suggested establishing a body within the the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) that would be responsible for fighting economic crimes in member states, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov said on Friday.

"We propose to establish a SCO body responsible for the fight against economic crimes in the member states," the president said during the ongoing SCO summit in Bishkek.

According to Jeenbekov, economic crimes alongside drug trafficking finance terrorist groups' activity.

He also stressed that since economic crimes were international in nature, they should be tackled as part of a joint effort.

The SCO is holding a summit in Bishkek on Thursday and Friday.

The bloc was founded in 2001 by Kyrgyzstan, China, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. In 2017, India and Pakistan officially joined the SCO. The organization's main aims are strengthening mutual trust, maintaining effective cooperation in politics and the economy, and ensuring peace and stability in the region.