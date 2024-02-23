Laos, ASEAN To Enhance Energy Security
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM
VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Laos' Ministry of Energy and Mines, with technical assistance from the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA), plans to formulate a white paper on policy involving cross-cutting issues to address the complexities of energy security in Laos and the implications for ASEAN countries.
Representatives from the government, businesses, and the energy and mines sector in Laos, together with delegations from ASEAN countries, met in Lao capital Vientiane from Thursday to Friday, to discuss the content of the white paper, which will set the direction of energy security policy to achieve inclusive and sustainable development in Laos and address the implications for ASEAN, Lao national tv reported on Friday.
During the meeting, specialists from Laos and other ASEAN countries discussed various topics related to the energy landscape in Laos and ASEAN, as well as energy supply security for Laos and the implications for ASEAN.
Recent Stories
Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Malik wins hearts
Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath
New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled
Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS
JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ
IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024
Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture
More Stories From World
-
Wind power to methanol project to be launched in Inner Mongolia11 minutes ago
-
China publishes guidelines to better protect rights of workers in platform economy11 minutes ago
-
Root's patient ton helps England to 302-7 after early wickets11 minutes ago
-
Malaysia's latest leading index shows healthier economic prospect in near future21 minutes ago
-
China's space station hosts unconventional painting exhibition21 minutes ago
-
Toyota to keep 2 group plants offline until March 121 minutes ago
-
Commercial US spaceship lands on Moon, a first for private industry31 minutes ago
-
Former 'IS bride' loses appeal against removal of UK citizenship51 minutes ago
-
Chinese banks report forex settlement deficit in January1 hour ago
-
Wind power to methanol project to be launched in Inner Mongolia1 hour ago
-
China's FDI inflow exceeds 112 bln yuan in January1 hour ago
-
Southern Gaza hit as Israeli spy chief reportedly heads to new talks1 hour ago