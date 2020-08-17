UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Teams of weapons specialists from the Republic of the Congo, Laos, Cambodia and the breakaway republic of Abkhazia will for the first time take part in the International Army Games 2020, which are scheduled to start later in the week in Russia, the press service of the Russian Armed Forces' Central Military District said in a statement on Monday.

The International Army Games 2020 will be held from August 23 to September 5. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, 90 countries, including NATO members, were invited to take part in this year's games. About 250 teams, which amounts to some 5,000 people in total, are expected to participate in the competition.

"Eight teams will take part in the 'Gunsmith Master' competition within the framework of the International Army Games 2020, which starts this weekend at the Konstantinovka training ground in the Penza Region. For the first time, teams from the Republic of the Congo, the Lao People's Democratic Republic, the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Republic of Abkhazia will participate in the competition," the statement reads.

The statement also noted that in addition to the mentioned teams, the best gunsmiths from Russia, Uzbekistan, Armenia and Iran will take part in the competition.