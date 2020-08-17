UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Laos Weapon Specialists To Partake In Int'l Army Games For 1st Time - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Laos Weapon Specialists to Partake in Int'l Army Games for 1st Time - Russian Military

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Teams of weapons specialists from the Republic of the Congo, Laos, Cambodia and the breakaway republic of Abkhazia will for the first time take part in the International Army Games 2020, which are scheduled to start later in the week in Russia, the press service of the Russian Armed Forces' Central Military District said in a statement on Monday.

The International Army Games 2020 will be held from August 23 to September 5. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, 90 countries, including NATO members, were invited to take part in this year's games. About 250 teams, which amounts to some 5,000 people in total, are expected to participate in the competition.

"Eight teams will take part in the 'Gunsmith Master' competition within the framework of the International Army Games 2020, which starts this weekend at the Konstantinovka training ground in the Penza Region. For the first time, teams from the Republic of the Congo, the Lao People's Democratic Republic, the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Republic of Abkhazia will participate in the competition," the statement reads.

The statement also noted that in addition to the mentioned teams, the best gunsmiths from Russia, Uzbekistan, Armenia and Iran will take part in the competition.

Related Topics

NATO Army Iran Russia Armenia Penza Uzbekistan Congo Cambodia Laos August September 2020 From Best

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University’s College of Business launc ..

17 minutes ago

MoHAP inaugurates COVID-19 testing centre in Mirba ..

47 minutes ago

Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases close to 30,000 mark

43 minutes ago

Man kills daughter, 'paramour'

43 minutes ago

PESCO to suspend power supply due to maintenance w ..

44 minutes ago

MNA urges masses to plant maximum sapling for PM ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.