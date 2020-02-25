Last marshal of the Soviet Union Dmitry Yazov dies

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The last marshal of the Soviet Union Dmitry Yazov, who participated in a coup against the last USSR leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1991, has died, according to news agencies.

"On February 25 in Moscow in the 96th year of his life after a serious and prolonged illness Marshal of the Soviet Union Dmitry Timofeevich Yazov passed away," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by agencies.