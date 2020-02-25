UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Last Marshal Of The Soviet Union Dmitry Yazov Dies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 12:03 PM

Last marshal of the Soviet Union Dmitry Yazov dies

The last marshal of the Soviet Union Dmitry Yazov, who participated in a coup against the last USSR leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1991, has died, according to news agencies

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The last marshal of the Soviet Union Dmitry Yazov, who participated in a coup against the last USSR leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1991, has died, according to news agencies.

"On February 25 in Moscow in the 96th year of his life after a serious and prolonged illness Marshal of the Soviet Union Dmitry Timofeevich Yazov passed away," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by agencies.

Related Topics

Moscow Died February

Recent Stories

This is golden opportunity for Trump to discuss is ..

5 minutes ago

PTI govt omits flaws in polio program: Nosheen Ham ..

3 minutes ago

Seven Russians Quarantined in Vladivostok Upon Arr ..

3 minutes ago

Three killed, 7 injured as passenger jeep falls in ..

3 minutes ago

Democrats to use debate to try to blunt Sanders mo ..

6 minutes ago

Islamabad Museum,DOAM displays vast variety of his ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.