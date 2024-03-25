Open Menu

Last Shot For Venezuela Opposition To Register Presidential Candidate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 10:06 PM

Last shot for Venezuela opposition to register presidential candidate

Venezuela's embattled opposition faces a last-ditch bid to register a candidate for July's presidential election on Monday, after accusing President Nicolas Maduro's government of blocking yet another aspirant

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Venezuela's embattled opposition faces a last-ditch bid to register a candidate for July's presidential election on Monday, after accusing President Nicolas Maduro's government of blocking yet another aspirant.

As the deadline to register expires on Monday, Maduro, 61, will officially file his own candidacy for a third term to great fanfare, with thousands of supporters expected to rally behind him.

Venezuela goes to the polls on July 28 after a grim decade under Maduro's rule, marked by economic collapse that has pushed millions to flee the country.

Maduro, who was the handpicked successor of revolutionary mentor Hugo Chavez, is accused by rights groups of sliding into full-blown authoritarianism and clamping down on dissent.

"Whatever they do, whatever they say, they could not and will never be able to beat us," Maduro said last week, referring to the opposition and his perceived enemies.

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, 56, won a Primary vote last year hands down, and some opinion surveys put her support at about 72 percent.

However, she was banned from public office for 15 years by courts loyal to Maduro on charges of corruption widely dismissed as spurious, and for supporting Western sanctions against the government.

Machado has nevertheless kept campaigning, and on Friday, she tapped an 80-year-old university professor, Corina Yoris, as her stand-in.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Vote Venezuela July From Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Taapsee Pannu ties knot with Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu ties knot with Mathias Boe

1 minute ago
 SC adjourns hearing pertaining to FIA's notices to ..

SC adjourns hearing pertaining to FIA's notices to journalists

1 minute ago
 Boeing CEO to exit as safety concerns mount

Boeing CEO to exit as safety concerns mount

1 minute ago
 Sales of new US homes edge down unexpectedly in Fe ..

Sales of new US homes edge down unexpectedly in February

1 minute ago
 SC seeks details pertaining trials of accused invo ..

SC seeks details pertaining trials of accused involved in May 9 riots

1 minute ago
 Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

23 minutes ago
Biden and Obama: a complicated bromance

Biden and Obama: a complicated bromance

23 minutes ago
 AC arrests 16 people on price list violation

AC arrests 16 people on price list violation

23 minutes ago
 Crackdown against profiteering, overpricing conti ..

Crackdown against profiteering, overpricing continued in Shaheed Benazirabad

23 minutes ago
 Moscow attack raise fresh concerns for Paris Olymp ..

Moscow attack raise fresh concerns for Paris Olympics

23 minutes ago
 Registration Unit initiates camping for vehicles r ..

Registration Unit initiates camping for vehicles registration, transfer ownershi ..

52 minutes ago
 Senegal's Bassirou Diomaye Faye steps into preside ..

Senegal's Bassirou Diomaye Faye steps into presidential spotlight

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World