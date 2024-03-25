Last Shot For Venezuela Opposition To Register Presidential Candidate
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 10:06 PM
Venezuela's embattled opposition faces a last-ditch bid to register a candidate for July's presidential election on Monday, after accusing President Nicolas Maduro's government of blocking yet another aspirant
Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Venezuela's embattled opposition faces a last-ditch bid to register a candidate for July's presidential election on Monday, after accusing President Nicolas Maduro's government of blocking yet another aspirant.
As the deadline to register expires on Monday, Maduro, 61, will officially file his own candidacy for a third term to great fanfare, with thousands of supporters expected to rally behind him.
Venezuela goes to the polls on July 28 after a grim decade under Maduro's rule, marked by economic collapse that has pushed millions to flee the country.
Maduro, who was the handpicked successor of revolutionary mentor Hugo Chavez, is accused by rights groups of sliding into full-blown authoritarianism and clamping down on dissent.
"Whatever they do, whatever they say, they could not and will never be able to beat us," Maduro said last week, referring to the opposition and his perceived enemies.
Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, 56, won a Primary vote last year hands down, and some opinion surveys put her support at about 72 percent.
However, she was banned from public office for 15 years by courts loyal to Maduro on charges of corruption widely dismissed as spurious, and for supporting Western sanctions against the government.
Machado has nevertheless kept campaigning, and on Friday, she tapped an 80-year-old university professor, Corina Yoris, as her stand-in.
Recent Stories
Taapsee Pannu ties knot with Mathias Boe
SC adjourns hearing pertaining to FIA's notices to journalists
Boeing CEO to exit as safety concerns mount
Sales of new US homes edge down unexpectedly in February
SC seeks details pertaining trials of accused involved in May 9 riots
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated
Biden and Obama: a complicated bromance
AC arrests 16 people on price list violation
Crackdown against profiteering, overpricing continued in Shaheed Benazirabad
Moscow attack raise fresh concerns for Paris Olympics
Registration Unit initiates camping for vehicles registration, transfer ownershi ..
Senegal's Bassirou Diomaye Faye steps into presidential spotlight
More Stories From World
-
Boeing CEO to exit as safety concerns mount1 minute ago
-
Sales of new US homes edge down unexpectedly in February1 minute ago
-
Biden and Obama: a complicated bromance23 minutes ago
-
Moscow attack raise fresh concerns for Paris Olympics23 minutes ago
-
Senegal's Bassirou Diomaye Faye steps into presidential spotlight52 minutes ago
-
Senegal anti-establishment candidate wins presidency after rival concedes53 minutes ago
-
17 killed in Philippine road crash2 hours ago
-
Boeing CEO to step down as safety concerns mount2 hours ago
-
Zangnan always part of China before illegally occupied by India: Lin Jian3 hours ago
-
Troubled Boeing announces CEO Dave Calhoun to step down3 hours ago
-
Nine wounded in Russian missile attack on Kyiv3 hours ago
-
Brazil races to save flood victims as storm death toll rises3 hours ago