Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 2.991 million, almost 139.5 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:30 GMT Friday, the number of cases globally is 139,488,232, including 2,991,956 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 31,556,889, including 565,986 fatalities.

Moldova may receive the first batch of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V next week, the Moldovan parliament's speaker, Zinaida Greceanii, told Sputnik.

Armenia will introduce Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in its immunization campaign on April 19, health ministry spokeswoman Hripsime Khachatryan told Sputnik.

Serbia has inoculated three million people with the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 1.2 million citizens have received both shots, Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic, who is currently paying a visit to Moscow, said in an interview with Sputnik.

South Korea will become one of the first countries to launch the full-scale production of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V abroad, as the process of technology transfer to pharmaceutical companies in the Asian country is nearing completion.

A plane carrying the first batch of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine comprising 117,000 doses arrived in Ukraine on Friday, as broadcast by the Ukraina 24 channel.

Public figures in Ukraine will no longer be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine "out of turn," Health Minister Maxym Stepanov said.

US drugmaker Moderna is cutting its coronavirus vaccine delivery targets to Canada by half amid production issues, the country's Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand said.

The Indian government on published rules for expediting the issuance of emergency use permits for coronavirus vaccines authorized abroad.

South Africa launched an electronic platform where citizens aged 60 and older can register to get vaccinated against COVID-19, marking the first time in the country's democratic history that a major public health campaign is supported by a one-for-all digital system.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday it would hold a briefing on Tuesday, April 20, to discuss the results of the risk assessment of thromboembolic complications in those vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

Russia registered 8,995 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 8,944 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,684,148, the coronavirus response center said.

India has registered 217,353 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the national ministry of health said.

COVID-19 infection rates in the United Kingdom have fallen by a third in the week ending in April 10 to levels not seen since September last year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported.

The Canadian province of Ontario could see a near seven-fold rise in daily COVID-19 case counts by June if the province implements "weak" public health measures and continues with a subdued vaccine rollout, new data from an expert panel advising the provincial government revealed.

Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko urged Russia, during talks with visiting Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, to allow free movement between the two countries for business purposes, saying the move could boost economic recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Greece remains committed to reopening its borders to Russian tourists with either a negative PCR or a COVID-19 vaccination certificate starting May 14, Greek Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis told Sputnik.

Moldova may hold its snap general election in July, provided the country's Constitutional Court cancels the COVID-19-induced state of emergency, former President Igor Dodon, who is also the leader of the country's Party of Socialists, said.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has no possibility to lift the nationwide coronavirus state of emergency, which remains in force until May 30, and this means that the parliament cannot be dissolved, Moldovan parliament speaker Zinaida Greceanii told Sputnik.

A train that only passengers with a negative COVID-19 test are allowed to board left Rome for Milan on Friday morning, the Italian state railway operator said.

Lisbon has decided to suspend limits on flights to Brazil and the United Kingdom, the Portuguese cabinet of ministers said.

Thailand has decided to tighten its measures against the coronavirus disease for two weeks in response to a recent spike in daily infections, Taweesilp Witsanuyotin, a spokesman for the country's coronavirus response center, said.

Russia's decision to suspend air traffic with Turkey to curb the spread of coronavirus will lead to mass bankruptcies in the latter's tourism sector, lawmaker Levent Gok from opposition Republican People's Party said in a request sent to Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, obtained by Sputnik.

Global aviation body IATA warned the UK government that red tape at the border could threaten the long-awaited restart of travel next month.

More than 31 million people are expected to experience hunger in West and Central Africa later this summer as a result of ongoing conflicts and the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the World food Program (WFP) said.

The United States in investing $1.7 billion to monitor, track and defeat emerging variants of the coronavirus that are threatening pockets of the country, the White House announced.

The Biden administration is going to invest $4 billion in funds approved for the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan (ARP) to boost health services for Native American peoples, the White House announced.