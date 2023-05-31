Lavrov Arrives on Visit to Capital of Mozambique

MAPUTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived on Tuesday on a working visit to Mozambique's capital city, Maputo, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The minister is scheduled to hold a number of meetings with the country's leadership.

Mozambique is the third country of Lavrov's African tour. Earlier this week the minister had already visited Kenya and Burundi. After that, Russia's top diplomat will travel to South Africa, where he will take part in a meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers.