Lavrov On US Presidential Election: Russia Will Cooperate With Any US Government

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 01:14 PM

Lavrov on US Presidential Election: Russia Will Cooperate With Any US Government

Russia is ready to cooperate with any government of the United States, but ultimatums should not be the case, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik in an interview in light of the upcoming US presidential election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Russia is ready to cooperate with any government of the United States, but ultimatums should not be the case, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik in an interview in light of the upcoming US presidential election.

The US presidential election is scheduled for November 3. Incumbent leader Donald Trump, running for a second term, will be challenged by Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

"Of course, we will work with any government that is elected in any country, this applies to the US as well. But we will only discuss all the matters that the US is interested in on the basis of equality, mutual benefit and balance of interests.

Giving us ultimatums makes no sense, this is useless. Those who have not yet understood this are misfit politicians," Lavrov said.

According to the foreign minister, the alleged Russian meddling in the US domestic affairs will be among the key issues to be discussed at the upcoming debate between the key presidential candidates.

The US intelligence has accused Russia, China and Iran of interfering in the 2020 election. Russia firmly refutes the claims.

