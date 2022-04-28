UrduPoint.com

Lavrov To Participate In CIS Meeting On May 13 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 02:53 PM

Lavrov to Participate in CIS Meeting on May 13 - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a the The Commonwealth of Independent States Council of Foreign Ministers in Tajikistan's Dushanbe on May 13, Maria Zakharova, the ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

"On May 13, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the next meeting of the CIS foreign ministers, which will be held in Dushanbe," Zakharova told a briefing.

