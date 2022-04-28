Lavrov to Participate in CIS Meeting on May 13 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a the The Commonwealth of Independent States Council of Foreign Ministers in Tajikistan's Dushanbe on May 13, Maria Zakharova, the ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a the The Commonwealth of Independent States Council of Foreign Ministers in Tajikistan's Dushanbe on May 13, Maria Zakharova, the ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

