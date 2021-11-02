(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Yukio Edano, the leader of Japan's key opposition force, the Constitutional Democratic Party, announced on Tuesday his decision to resign over the party's poor performance in the recent legislative election, the NHK broadcaster reported.

Japan held the election on Sunday, with the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Komeito Party keeping its majority by winning 293 lower house seats out of the total 465.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Democratic Party won 96 seats in the legislature, a downgrade compared to 109 seats in the 2017 election.