UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Health Ministry Approves Use Of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V - Reports

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 12:14 AM

Lebanese Health Ministry Approves Use of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V - Reports

A scientific commission under the Lebanese Health Ministry approved the use of Russian vaccine Sputnik V, Lebanese national agency NNA reported

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) A scientific commission under the Lebanese Health Ministry approved the use of Russian vaccine Sputnik V, Lebanese national agency NNA reported.

A scientific commission formed by Health Minister Hamad Hasan has approved the registration of vaccines provided by the private sector under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Sputnik V vaccine, provided it is imported exclusively from licensed warehouses, the agency said.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe on Thursday asked the Russian government to provide 200,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine in the form of assistance, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said.

On Tuesday, peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet published an interim analysis from the phase 3 trial of the Sputnik V vaccine, showing its 91.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19. It has been approved in Belarus, Serbia, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Algeria, Lebanon, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, the UAE, Iran, Guinea, Tunisia and Armenia.

Related Topics

Palestine Iran Russia UAE Armenia Argentina Algeria Bolivia Belarus Paraguay Turkmenistan Tunisia Serbia Guinea Lebanon Mexico Venezuela Hungary From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Defense Chief Approves 1,110 Troops to Support ..

14 seconds ago

US, Russia Can Seek Missile Defense INF Limits Aft ..

16 seconds ago

Russia's annual inflation rises to 5.2% in January ..

17 seconds ago

UAE welcomes new Libyan Executive Authority

2 hours ago

CDA removes encroachments from Lehtrar road

19 seconds ago

Lebanese Health Ministry of Approves Use of Russia ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.