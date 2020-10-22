(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lebanese nominee for the prime minister, Saad Hariri, said Thursday that the reforms suggested by France would be on the agenda of his new government

Hariri was tasked with forming the new cabinet earlier in the day.

"I would like to extend my thanks to the esteemed members of parliament, especially those who have honored me by nominating me to form a government of non-partisan specialists, which will have the mission of implementing the economic, financial, and administrative reforms as discussed in the French initiative paper, which the main blocs in parliament have pledged to support the government in implementing," Hariri said.

Hariri pledged to stop the economic collapse and recover the damages that were caused by an explosion in Beirut. He promised also to make an effort to "rapidly form a new government, because time is running out, and it is our beloved country's only and last opportunity."