Lebanese Protesters Unbowed As Army Vows To Open Roads
Wed 23rd October 2019
A week of unprecedented Lebanese street protests against the political class showed no signs of abating Wednesday, despite the army moving to reopen key roads
Demonstrations sparked on October 17 by a proposed tax on WhatsApp and other messaging apps have morphed into an unprecedented cross-sectarian street mobilisation against the political class.
Prime Minister Saad Hariri has presented a series of reforms including cutting ministerial salaries, but the rallies have continued -- crippling the capital Beirut and other major cities.
On Wednesday morning protesters set up fresh blockades to closedown key highways into Beirut, AFP correspondents said.