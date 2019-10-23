Lebanese protesters unbowed as army vows to open roads

A week of unprecedented Lebanese street protests against the political class showed no signs of abating Wednesday, despite the army moving to reopen key roads

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :A week of unprecedented Lebanese street protests against the political class showed no signs of abating Wednesday, despite the army moving to reopen key roads.

Demonstrations sparked on October 17 by a proposed tax on WhatsApp and other messaging apps have morphed into an unprecedented cross-sectarian street mobilisation against the political class.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri has presented a series of reforms including cutting ministerial salaries, but the rallies have continued -- crippling the capital Beirut and other major cities.

On Wednesday morning protesters set up fresh blockades to closedown key highways into Beirut, AFP correspondents said.