Leinster, Toulouse Ease Into Champions Cup Last 16
Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Four-time Champions Cup winners Leinster hammered Stade Francais 43-7 on Saturday to book their place in the last 16 where they were joined by Toulouse who crushed Ulster 48-24.
Leinster raced out to a 17-0 half-time lead thanks to tries from Ireland internationals James Lowe, Josh van der Flier and Dan Sheehan.
Second-half doubles from Jordan Larmour and Caelan Doris extended the home side's dominance to make it three wins from three in Pool 4.
There was a consolation try for Stade's Joris Segonds, but it was all too little, too late against a strong Irish side.
The Dublin-based province, which has been beaten in the last two Cup finals by Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle team, now look well set for another run towards the final in London on May 25, Six Nations obligations for internationals notwithstanding.
Also in Pool 4, Stormers held on to beat Sale 31-24.
Toulouse, the record five-time champions, ran in seven tries to comfortably beat Ulster in Belfast for a third win in three Pool 2 games.
Scrum-half star Antoine Dupont scored two tries, in the 35th and 53rd minutes, as the French giants also recorded a third successive bonus point win.
Peato Mauvaka (two), Matthis Lebel, Alexandre Roumat and Emmanuel Meafou addded tries for Toulouse.
Dupont, who will miss the forthcoming Six Nations to focus on playing in the Sevens tournament at the Paris Olympics, was replaced by Paul Graou in the 70th minute.
Man of the match Dupont was seen at the end of the game nursing an ice pack against his right shoulder.
The other Pool 2 game saw Harlequins sweep past Cardiff 54-15.
In Pool 1, Top 14 strugglers Lyon notched up a bonus-point 34-20 victory over Connacht, while the Bulls beat Bristol 31-17.
Pool 3 action saw Exeter sneak past Glasgow 19-17 while Munster made it three losses from three games for Toulon with a comprehensive 29-18 away win.
Two-time defending champions La Rochelle entertain Leicester on Sunday.
There are two other heavyweight matches as Bath host Racing 92 in Pool 2 and Saracens travel to in-form Bordeaux-Begles.
