MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The prime minister-designate of Libya's new transitional government, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, will discuss the transition of power to the Government of National Unity with the head of the Tobruk-based interim government, Abdullah al-Thani, during his his trip to Cairo, a source in the interim government told Sputnik.

"The elected head of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, will meet with the head of the [Tobruk-based] government, Abdullah al-Thani, within the next two days. The meeting will take place in Cairo to discuss power transition," the source said.

The Prime Minister-designate is currently on his first international visit in Egypt's capital as he continues consultations to select a cabinet.

In early February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the election of an interim unity government that will be in charge until the national general election scheduled for December 24.

Libya has been split between rival political forces ” the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army ” since the overthrow and assassination of Libya's long-term leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The confrontation repeatedly escalated into armed violence during recent years, creating conditions for the deployment of foreign troops.

Last fall, Libyan rivals held UN-facilitated talks in Geneva, which resulted in the signature of a nationwide ceasefire agreement.