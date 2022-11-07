UrduPoint.com

Light Aircraft Crashes Kill At Least Five People In Venezuela - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2022 | 05:30 AM

Light Aircraft Crashes Kill at Least Five People in Venezuela - Authorities

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Two air crashes involving light aircraft have occurred in the Venezuelan states of Miranda and Amazonas, resulting in the death of at least 5 people, the country's authorities said.

One of the planes left the San Felipe airport on Thursday and was found on Sunday in the mountainous region of the Sucre Municipality in Miranda State, the civil aviation authorities said on Sunday.

The second crash involved a Cessna 208 military aircraft that crashed in Amazonas State, according to Governor Miguel Rodriguez.

Local media reports said that the Cessna 208 light aircraft crashed during a training flight, immediately after takeoff, killing five servicemen on board.

