LNA Head Haftar Arrives in Cairo to Discuss Intra-Libyan Talks Resumption - Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan National Army (LNA), arrived in Cairo to discuss resumption of intra-Libyan talks on truce, an informed source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The UN mission in Libya said Tuesday that the parties to the conflict in the country agreed to resume talks of a military committee (5+5) on ceasefire.

"Marshal Haftar has arrived in Cairo. He will discuss the resumption of truce talks here," the source said.

The military committee held talks in Geneva under the leadership of then-Special Representative in Libya Ghassan Salame.

The second round of talks was completed on February 23.

Libya has been suffering from internal conflict since its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed in 2011. At the moment, the east of the country is ruled by the parliament, the west is controlled by the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, which was formed with the help of the United Nations and the European Union. The authorities in the east of country cooperate with the LNA, which has been attempting to take control of Tripoli.