Loan Duo Book Barca's Place In Champions League Knockouts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2023 | 01:20 PM

MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) FC Barcelona came from behind to ensure their place in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League with a 2-1 win at home to FC Porto.

Portuguese loan duo Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo scored Barca's goals after Pepe Aquino had put Porto ahead.

While Barca can relax for their last group game. Porto have to avoid defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk to ensure they make the knockout stages.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez restored Ronald Araujo, Raphinha and Jules Kounde to his starting 11, while Inaki Pena continued in goal as Marc-Andre ter Stegen continues to struggle with a back issue.

Raphinha was Barca's main threat in the opening minutes, forcing a decent save from Diogo Costa in the Porto goal, before setting up Pedri, whose cross was collected by the keeper.

Neither side was in control of the game, with Porto also creating chances and Alan Varela had the ball in the Barca net in the 26th minute, only for his effort to be ruled out for offside.

