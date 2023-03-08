UrduPoint.com

Lockheed Martin 'Ready To Go' In Making Operational Hypersonic Missiles - Vice President

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2023 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Lockheed Martin is developing a robust escalating program in developing hypersonic glide strike technology in cooperation with the US Air Force and its industry partners, the company's Vice President for Air Dominance and Strike Operations, Jay Pitman, announced.

"We have strong partnerships and we are getting ready for production," Pitman told a podcast press conference on Tuesday. "We're ready to go."

Lockheed Martin and the US Air Force carried out the first operational test flight of the AGM-183A air-launched rapid response weapon on December 9, Pitman said.

The test had been successful and at least two more tests were planned for the coming months, Pitman added.

The test was carried out at the Edwards Air Force Base in California as the first test flight of an operational prototype of a US air-launched hypersonic missile. Air Force officials said it met all its objectives, according to published reports.

