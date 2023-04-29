UrduPoint.com

Lockheed Wins $680Mln In Contracts To Produce HIMARS Systems - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2023 | 03:20 AM

Lockheed Wins $680Mln in Contracts to Produce HIMARS Systems - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) The US Army has awarded Lockheed Martin two contracts totaling $680 million to produce High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), the Defense Department said.

"Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $615,958,506 modification (P00005) to contract W31P4Q-23-C-0006 for production of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems," the Defense Department said in a press release on Friday.

Lockheed Martin is expected to complete work on the $615 million contract by May 30, 2026, the release said.

The Army also awarded another contract to Lockheed Martin worth $64.4 million, the release also said.

Work on this contract is expected to be completed by March 31, 2025, the release added.

The United States has provided Ukraine with some 38 HIMARS systems since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. Washington's military assistance to Kiev exceeds $29.9 billion.

